UK researchers say the country's vaccine rollout has cut the risk of dying from COVID-19 by up to 97%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Public Health England has assessed the vaccine rollout:

  • found protection against death rises from about 80% after one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
  • 97% after two doses
Researchers are seeking more data on the two AstraZeneca doses
  • that vaccine rollout started later than Pfizer's
  • However, Public Health England said just one AstraZeneca dose reduced the risk of death by 80%
These are impressive numbers. The research is yet to be peer-reveiwed. 


Public Health England has assessed the vaccine rollout:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose