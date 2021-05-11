UK researchers say the country's vaccine rollout has cut the risk of dying from COVID-19 by up to 97%
Public Health England has assessed the vaccine rollout:
- found protection against death rises from about 80% after one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- 97% after two doses
Researchers are seeking more data on the two AstraZeneca doses
- that vaccine rollout started later than Pfizer's
- However, Public Health England said just one AstraZeneca dose reduced the risk of death by 80%
These are impressive numbers. The research is yet to be peer-reveiwed.