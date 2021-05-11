UK researchers say the country's vaccine rollout has cut the risk of dying from COVID-19 by up to 97%

Public Health England has assessed the vaccine rollout:

found protection against death rises from about 80% after one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

97% after two doses

Researchers are seeking more data on the two AstraZeneca doses

that vaccine rollout started later than Pfizer's

However, Public Health England said just one AstraZeneca dose reduced the risk of death by 80%

These are impressive numbers. The research is yet to be peer-reveiwed.












