UK vaccines minister says Moderna vaccine to be deployed in third week of April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That will add to the pace of the vaccine rollout in the UK

In case you missed it, UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced yesterday that non-essential shops can be reopened starting from 12 April with further plans to ease restrictions and international travel also in the works.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose