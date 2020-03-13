UK virus cases 798 vs 590 yesterday

UK cases rise



The more I think about it, the more the UK looks like it's in a structurally brutal position for this. The tube is an engineering marvel but it's also a virus nightmare and the economy can't operate without it. In addition, the economy is entirely service-sector reliant and hugely leveraged towards finance, which is always hammered in an economic crisis. A secondary industry is tourism, which is going to get mangled.





The response from the BOE and Treasury was first rate and that should help to cushion the blow for consumers and banks but there's only so much you can do.

