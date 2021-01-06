UK virus cases rise to record 62,322 vs 60,916 yesterday

Record, but no big spike





The weekly pattern of US covid tests is for higher numbers later in the week. Given that we had a record on Tuesday, I wrote yesterday that I was concerned about a spike to 70K weighing on sterling.





That may yet come later in the week but it's only a moderate climb today.





Deaths were at 1041 vs 830 a day ago. That's the highest since April.





Cable is under some pressure but that looks like it was broad fixing demand for the US dollar.

