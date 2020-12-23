UK warns that covid strain from South Africa has arrived

Comments from Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Says South African variant is even more transmissible that UK variant



Covid cases have risen 57% in the past week

"Tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant. This is not a hypothesis, this is a fact.



"It is therefore necessary to put more of the East and South East of England into Tier 4"

anyone in the UK who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight and anyone who has been a close contact of someone who's been in South Africa in the past two weeks "must quarantine immediately"

The two variants share a mutation in the same area. There are also anecdotal reports that more young people have been getting sick in South Africa.





The following areas in the UK are entering Tier 4:





Sussex



Oxfordshire



Suffolk



Norfolk



Cambridge



Essex



Waverley in Surrey



Hampshire, including Portsmouth and Southampton

That puts more than 40% of the population of the UK in Tier 4.

