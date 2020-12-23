UK warns that covid strain from South Africa has arrived
Comments from Health Secretary Matt Hancock
- Says South African variant is even more transmissible that UK variant
- Covid cases have risen 57% in the past week
- "Tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant. This is not a hypothesis, this is a fact.
- "It is therefore necessary to put more of the East and South East of England into Tier 4"
- anyone in the UK who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight and anyone who has been a close contact of someone who's been in South Africa in the past two weeks "must quarantine immediately"
The two variants share a mutation in the same area. There are also anecdotal reports that more young people have been getting sick in South Africa.
The following areas in the UK are entering Tier 4:
- Sussex
- Oxfordshire
- Suffolk
- Norfolk
- Cambridge
- Essex
- Waverley in Surrey
- Hampshire, including Portsmouth and Southampton
That puts more than 40% of the population of the UK in Tier 4.