UK warns that covid strain from South Africa has arrived

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Health Secretary Matt Hancock

  • Says South African variant is even more transmissible that UK variant
  • Covid cases have risen 57% in the past week
  • "Tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant. This is not a hypothesis, this is a fact.
  • "It is therefore necessary to put more of the East and South East of England into Tier 4"
  • anyone in the UK who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight and anyone who has been a close contact of someone who's been in South Africa in the past two weeks "must quarantine immediately"
The two variants share a mutation in the same area. There are also anecdotal reports that more young people have been getting sick in South Africa.

The following areas in the UK are entering Tier 4:

  • Sussex
  • Oxfordshire
  • Suffolk
  • Norfolk
  • Cambridge
  • Essex
  • Waverley in Surrey
  • Hampshire, including Portsmouth and Southampton
That puts more than 40% of the population of the UK in Tier 4.
