UK will begin human testing another coronavirus vaccine this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg with this ICYMI - Imperial College London's vaccine 

  • backed by $52 million in U.K. funding along with more in donations
  • work is based on technology called self-amplifying RNA
  • If the vaccine yields a promising immune response, larger trials would begin later in the year with about 6,000 volunteers
Here is the hopium link for more 

