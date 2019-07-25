UK: Will Gerard Lyons be the next BoE Governor?

It was around April this year that the UK started to search for Mark Carney's replacement. Mark Carney initially agreed to serve for 5 years, but has delayed his exit from the BoE twice because of Brexit. However, he has said that he will not delay for a third time and Britain will leave at the end of January 2020.

According to Bloomberg the front runner is now Gerard Lyons to replace Mark Carney. Lyons is a former adviser to Boris Johnson and a prominent advocate of Brexit. He was chief economic advisor to Boris Johnson from 2013 - 2016 while he was Mayor of London. Lyons is reported to have interviewed for the new role and Betway's odds changed to 6/4 after seeing 'notable support' from gamblers.

Lyons could compliment Johnson's pro-Brexit cabinet

Lyons has a couple of Brexit related publications that I could dig up: 'Clean Brexit' and the seductively titled ' The UK referendum: An easy guide to leaving the EU'. As Boris Johnson is has now drawn together his cabinet it is a bold team of pro-Brexiteers. It looks like Johnson is angling for a strong Brexit appeal for a coming general election. Lyons would be a fine addition to that team. There has been very little pro-Brexit dialogue in the UK and some positive momentum is needed. Theresa May, at heart, was a Remainer. She was conscientious and tried to deliver the will of the people to leave the EU. However, it is hard to deliver a Brexit you don't really believe in. Johnson is pro-Brexit has now surrounded himself with key pro-Brexiteeers in his cabinet to try and gather some momentum to deliver Brexit. The Brexit which the British people voted for three years ago. At this stage a general election seems the most likely result of Johnson's taking the wheel as he currently only commands a majority in the house of 2 people. A tough job has just got tougher.