UK will present detailed Brexit proposal on Wed or Thurs

More confirmation of the earlier report, and with more details

Earlier, I noted a report saying the text could come Thursday. A fresh Reuters source says it could come as soon as Wednesday now.





RTE reports that the UK has proposed a string of 'customs clearance centres' on both sides of the Irish border as part of the plan.





The centers would be 5-10 miles back from the border. The tricky part of the deal is that the UK will insist Northern Ireland remain in the UK's customs territory with only selective alignment with the EU on food safety and animal health rules.

