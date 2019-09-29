UKk data - Lloyds Business Barometer improves to 2 in September, from 1 in August
More on the monthly survey:
Surveys complete around the middle of each month
- Participants are asked a series of key questions with the answer being: increase/improvement
- no change
- or decrease/worsening
The balance between increase/improvement and decrease/worsening responses is used to provide the summary headline indicator for each question.
The sample size is over 200 companies with turnover of GBP 1 million and upwards.