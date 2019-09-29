UKk data - Lloyds Business Barometer improves to 2 in September, from 1 in August

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

More on the monthly survey:

Surveys complete around the middle of each month
  • Participants are asked a series of key questions with the answer being: increase/improvement
  • no change
  • or decrease/worsening
The balance between increase/improvement and decrease/worsening responses is used to provide the summary headline indicator for each question.
The sample size is over 200 companies with turnover of GBP 1 million and upwards.




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose