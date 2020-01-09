Ukrainian airliner had technical problem prior to crash - initial Iran investigation report
Iran maintains that the plane had technical difficulties leading up to the crashThe initial investigation report is being cited by the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation and adds that the aircraft was headed back towards the airport before crashing.
Iran also notes that there was no radio signal sent from the plane of anything unusual.
This is a story that will be talked about for quite some time yet. It is almost unfathomable that an aircraft will just spontaneously combust - especially in this day and age.
The fact that Iran is reportedly not wanting to release the blackbox of the aircraft to Boeing also doesn't help its case in all honesty.