UK's Barclay: Government will abide by the law over Benn Act

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay

I think it is very much a known matter that the government will send in a letter to request a Brexit extension if there is no deal by 19 October. But the question is, are they going to do more to convince the EU to grant the extension if talks break down now?
