UK's Barclay says that Barnier emphasised strong desire to avoid a no-deal Brexit

UK Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, speaks about his recent meeting with EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier





Says that there has been misleading information/reports on their meeting

Says he told Barnier if withdrawal agreement remains unchanged, he believes that it won't pass through parliament

The pair met up last week in a hush-hush meeting and recent reports have emerged saying that Barclay told Barnier that the backstop was "dead" and that the UK wanted alternative arrangements for the Irish border instead.





His comments above certainly doesn't confirm nor deny that and from the headline, it seems like he's trying to put a positive spin on the meeting but European lawmakers have been clear that there won't be any renegotiation. Hence, until they officially communicate a change on that, don't expect any shift in the current Brexit mood.



