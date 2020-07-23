UK's chief Brexit negotiator Frost: Substantial areas of disagreement remain

UK chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, remarks





We will continue to seek an agreement

But must face possibility that one will not be reached

My assessment is that an agreement can still be reached in September

Frost also reaffirms that an agreement won't be reached in talks this month but his remarks above aren't anything new. It's all about posturing now before they actually do try and hash things out later in September.





The pound is staying a little pressured on the day, with cable down to 1.2710 currently. EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is due to speak any time now as well.



