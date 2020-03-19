UK's chief Brexit negotiator is isolating himself - coronavirus symptoms

David is UK Prime Minister Johnson's Europe Adviser and Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe at the Cabinet Office.

Overnight we got the news that his counterpart, the EU's head negotiator Barnier also has the virus.

UK PM Johnson has been insisting there will be no delay to Brexit brought about by the virus. 






