UK's Eustice: Trying to avoid a national lockdown but we cannot rule anything out
Comments by UK environment secretary, George Eustice
- We are in a similar position to other European countries like France
- If we have further damaging impacts, then we will see more unemployment
- Have seen projections that unemployment could go to around 2 million
- Trying to avoid reaching such a level of unemployment
When made to look bad, just drag another country down with you. That seems to be the political response to the coronavirus rhetoric across the globe.
Back to the situation in the UK, things are far from comforting as seen with the latest update yesterday. If things continue down this path, more restrictions are likely to follow and that won't be good news to the economy and the pound in the bigger picture.