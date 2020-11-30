UK's Eustice: If there is great Brexit progress this week, it is possible to extend negotiations
Eustice now touches on Brexit
- There is great progress, we're nearly there
- We are running out of time, need a breakthrough
- We think there is a prospect of a deal
This adds to Raab's remarks over the weekend here. It fits the narrative that UK lawmakers have always been more on the optimistic side of things when it comes to Brexit in the past few weeks, but we'll see if we hear anything substantial in the coming days.
Just be mindful that negotiations are continuing in London with plenty of political theater put in place since the end of last week to suggest that both sides are still unable to resolve the differences in the three key outstanding issues.
But geez, another extension? That again is just as Brexit as things can get but be wary that we could instead see some form of 'skinny' deal take place instead.