UK's Eustice: If there is great Brexit progress this week, it is possible to extend negotiations

Eustice now touches on Brexit





There is great progress, we're nearly there

We are running out of time, need a breakthrough

We think there is a prospect of a deal This adds to Raab's remarks over the weekend here . It fits the narrative that UK lawmakers have always been more on the optimistic side of things when it comes to Brexit in the past few weeks, but we'll see if we hear anything substantial in the coming days.





Just be mindful that negotiations are continuing in London with plenty of political theater put in place since the end of last week to suggest that both sides are still unable to resolve the differences in the three key outstanding issues.



