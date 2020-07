UK's Frost, EU's Barnier to have dinner today to kick off latest round of Brexit talks

There will be meetings between the UK and EU throughout July







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

That said, both sides have mentioned that negotiations are set to only enter a "hot phase" in September so that is likely where the real action will be at on Brexit.

Brexit negotiations may be a key theme to be mindful about in trading this month, with UK and EU negotiating teams set to resume talks throughout the entire month before getting into further talks on the week of 17 August and then September.