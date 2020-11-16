UK's Frost has told Johnson to expect Brexit trade deal early next week

UK Chief Negotiator with the EU David Frost reported in UK paper 'The Sun'

Has told Boris Johnson to expect a UK-EU trade deal early next week''

--

Giving GBP a bid





More:

Frost says he has pinpointed “a possible landing zone” as soon as next Tuesday

But talks could still collapse over fishing and red tape $GBP

Some in Cabinet believe the quality of the deal being offered by the EU is so poor that the effects of No Deal will be limited by comparison

GBP has popped on the headline, the further details are not nearly so encouraging.