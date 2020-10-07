UKs Frost: We are working very hard to get an agreement

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

UK's Frost speaking on Brexit

  • We work very hard to get an agreement.
  • If we cannot get a deal, we will be content to trade on Australia terms
  • We will work as hard as we can to see if we can get a deal by October 15.
  • Obviously as we close on October 15, I will have to advise the PM on whether the conditions of the PM have been met.
  • With a quite good progress
  • The landing zone is clear but not exactly pinned down.
  • We need to make progress where there are big gaps, eg Fish
  • We await decisions from EU on many areas
UKs Gove adds:
  • The internal market bill is a safety net
  • We reserve the right to ensure the integrity of the UK be protected if no agreement reached
  • EU has been constructive recently
  • Believe progress can still be made in joint committee

