UKs Frost: We are working very hard to get an agreement
UK's Frost speaking on Brexit
- We work very hard to get an agreement.
- If we cannot get a deal, we will be content to trade on Australia terms
- We will work as hard as we can to see if we can get a deal by October 15.
- Obviously as we close on October 15, I will have to advise the PM on whether the conditions of the PM have been met.
- With a quite good progress
- The landing zone is clear but not exactly pinned down.
- We need to make progress where there are big gaps, eg Fish
- We await decisions from EU on many areas
UKs Gove adds:
- The internal market bill is a safety net
- We reserve the right to ensure the integrity of the UK be protected if no agreement reached
- EU has been constructive recently
- Believe progress can still be made in joint committee