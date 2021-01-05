UK's Gove: As we enter March, we should be able to lift some restrictions

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove

  • Government will review situation on 15 February
  • Want to progressively lift restrictions after that
  • Pace of vaccinations will accelerate in coming weeks
The headline is pretty much your typical political distraction, as Gove is trying to convince the public that things will get better soon enough. But we'll see how things go and if the UK can get to that level in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, things are not really progressing too well:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose