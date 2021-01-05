UK's Gove: As we enter March, we should be able to lift some restrictions

Comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove

Government will review situation on 15 February

Want to progressively lift restrictions after that

Pace of vaccinations will accelerate in coming weeks





In the meantime, things are not really progressing too well:









The headline is pretty much your typical political distraction, as Gove is trying to convince the public that things will get better soon enough. But we'll see how things go and if the UK can get to that level in the next few weeks.