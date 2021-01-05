UK's Gove: As we enter March, we should be able to lift some restrictions
Comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove
The headline is pretty much your typical political distraction, as Gove is trying to convince the public that things will get better soon enough. But we'll see how things go and if the UK can get to that level in the next few weeks.
- Government will review situation on 15 February
- Want to progressively lift restrictions after that
- Pace of vaccinations will accelerate in coming weeks
In the meantime, things are not really progressing too well: