UK's Gove: EU talks would be meaningless

There is no basis to find an agreement

UK cannot accept proposals requiring full, permanent access to UK fishing waters

EU proposals are not consistent with sovereign status

If the EU wants to chance the situation, it must have a fundamental change



Talks would be meaningless and take us no nearer to a solution



We have been clear that Oct 15 was the target date

EU did not intensify talks

EU refused to discuss legal texts in any area

EU has to change its approach

Sterling is dipping on this, but not plunging.

