UK's Gove: EU talks would be meaningless

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from UK minister Gove

  • There is no basis to find an agreement
  • UK cannot accept proposals requiring full, permanent access to UK fishing waters
  • EU proposals are not consistent with sovereign status
  • If the EU wants to chance the situation, it must have a fundamental change
  • Talks would be meaningless and take us no nearer to a solution
  • We have been clear that Oct 15 was the target date
  • EU did not intensify talks
  • EU refused to discuss legal texts in any area
  • EU has to change its approach
Sterling is dipping on this, but not plunging.

