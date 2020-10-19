UK's Gove: EU talks would be meaningless
Comments from UK minister Gove
- There is no basis to find an agreement
- UK cannot accept proposals requiring full, permanent access to UK fishing waters
- EU proposals are not consistent with sovereign status
- If the EU wants to chance the situation, it must have a fundamental change
- Talks would be meaningless and take us no nearer to a solution
- We have been clear that Oct 15 was the target date
- EU did not intensify talks
- EU refused to discuss legal texts in any area
- EU has to change its approach
Sterling is dipping on this, but not plunging.