UK's Gove: Johnson, von der Leyen will meet tonight

Further comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove

UK cannot be tied to EU laws

EU has to move on key issues

We have to have a deal that respects the UK

All the hard talk on the technical aspects of a deal doesn't really matter right now. It all comes down to the political side of things to see if there is any room to maneuver in talks between Johnson and von der Leyen later in the day.





There is still no set time but Gove is reaffirming that they will meet tonight at least.



