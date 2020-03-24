UK's Gove: Lockdown measures may need to be tightened further
But Gove says most important thing now is to follow new rules
- Government will review measures in three weeks
- Some restrictions could be eased after review
In case you missed the announcement by UK PM Johnson overnight here. There are a lot of concerns and questions being raised about whether or not the latest actions by the UK government is too little, too late. But I guess we'll have to wait and see.
This is also one key risk area to watch out for in the pound over the next few weeks.