UK's Gove: Lockdown measures may need to be tightened further

But Gove says most important thing now is to follow new rules





Government will review measures in three weeks

Some restrictions could be eased after review

In case you missed the announcement by UK PM Johnson overnight here . There are a lot of concerns and questions being raised about whether or not the latest actions by the UK government is too little, too late. But I guess we'll have to wait and see.





This is also one key risk area to watch out for in the pound over the next few weeks.



