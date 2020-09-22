UK's Gove: New restrictions will be imposed
Comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove
Boris Johnson is expected to outline the new restrictions later today but said measures are expected to fall short of anything drastic. According to Politico here, there will not be any restrictions preventing households from socialising.
- PM will spell out further details
- We are taking these steps reluctantly
- If it is possible to work from home, people should do so
Meanwhile, Gove is also reaffirming that hospitality venues will remain open.
In short, they are going to take some measures to curb the spread of the virus but none which involves impacting the economy in a profound manner.
How that balances out with turning the course of the virus trajectory, only time will tell.