UK's Gove: New restrictions will be imposed

Comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove





PM will spell out further details

We are taking these steps reluctantly

If it is possible to work from home, people should do so





Meanwhile, Gove is also reaffirming that hospitality venues will remain open.





In short, they are going to take some measures to curb the spread of the virus but none which involves impacting the economy in a profound manner.







How that balances out with turning the course of the virus trajectory, only time will tell.