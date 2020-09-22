UK's Gove: New restrictions will be imposed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove


  • PM will spell out further details
  • We are taking these steps reluctantly
  • If it is possible to work from home, people should do so
Boris Johnson is expected to outline the new restrictions later today but said measures are expected to fall short of anything drastic. According to Politico here, there will not be any restrictions preventing households from socialising.

Meanwhile, Gove is also reaffirming that hospitality venues will remain open.

In short, they are going to take some measures to curb the spread of the virus but none which involves impacting the economy in a profound manner.

How that balances out with turning the course of the virus trajectory, only time will tell.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose