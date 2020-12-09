UK's Gove on Brexit: I hope we will get a trade deal

Not much has changed in the Brexit narrative for a trade agreement

The clock is ticking as we await Boris Johnson's trip to Brussels, expected some time later today, in order to try and break the impasse in Brexit trade negotiations with European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.





The UK and EU reached a separate agreement "in principle" on the Northern Ireland border checks, which defeats the amendments of the Internal Market Bill.





That's one positive at least but while the battle on that front is resolved, the war is still raging. As such, the pound still finds itself in the crossfire for the time being.