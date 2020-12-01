UK's Gove on Brexit: I think there is a chance we may not get a negotiated outcome

Comments by UK Cabinet office minister, Michael Gove

There's still plenty of mixed messaging and I wouldn't read too much into this, as it could still be part of the political posturing as negotiations are ongoing.
