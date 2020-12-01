UK's Gove on Brexit: I think there is a chance we may not get a negotiated outcome

Subscription Confirmed!
No reprieve for the dollar to start the new month
EUR/USD buyers looking for another shot at 1.2000
Cable inches towards key resistance near 1.3400 as dollar keeps softer to start the day
Dow had its best month since 1987 but closed lower today. Record highs and record closes for the major indices in November
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Yen longs increased. EUR longs remain the largest
ECB's Schnabel: 12-month PEPP extension is one option being considered
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr to speak December 2
RBA announces no change to monetary policy, as expected
AUD traders - heads up for the RBA policy announcement due at the bottom of the hour
PBOC Governor says should be a separation between government finances, central bank