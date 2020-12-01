UK's Gove on Brexit: Three sticking points remain

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Gove says that the UK is not overplaying its hand on fisheries

  • There's no reason why we can't manage access to our own waters
And so the dance continues. There's still nothing definitive on how negotiations are going, so the pound we're still going to have to wait to see how things go.

Cable is trading higher on the day though, getting a solid boost in the past 20 minutes as price pushes to 1.3390 near key resistance of 1.3400 as the dollar weakens.
