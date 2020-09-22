UK's Gove: Schools should remain open during second virus wave

Further comments by UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove





We are going to have a challenging next six months

If we take this action now, we can hopefully avoid more stringent measures later

He isn't giving out too much details about the measures that will be taken, as they are expected to be announced by Boris Johnson later in the day.





In any case, the idea of letting schools open is to allow for adults to have time to work and contribute to the economy in a more meaningful manner.





The UK has been adamant that a mass lockdown and shutting down of schools are more detrimental than letting the virus spread, but there has to be a balance struck somewhere otherwise these lightweight measures may not end up achieving anything.



