UK's Gove: Talks may go on till after Christmas

Do we really expect a deal before end of year deadline?
UK Minister Gove is on the wires saying:
- hopes to conclude an agreement, but talks may go on till after Christmas
- realistically deadline is in days immediately after Christmas
- EU may need to use provisional application of trade deal
- wants to have bill before parliament agreed in both houses before January 1
- if we can't get deal before December 31 and we will revert to WTO terms
- if we don't get deal will still be conversations with EU
- we will not go back into negotiations in search of full FTA