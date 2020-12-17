UK's Gove: Talks may go on till after Christmas

Do we really expect a deal before end of year deadline?

UK Minister Gove is on the wires saying:
  • hopes to conclude an agreement, but talks may go on till after Christmas
  • realistically deadline is in days immediately after Christmas
  • EU may need to use provisional application of trade deal
  • wants to have bill before parliament agreed in both houses before January 1
  • if we can't get deal before December 31 and we will revert to WTO terms
  • if we don't get deal will still be conversations with EU
  • we will not go back into negotiations in search of full FTA
