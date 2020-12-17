UK's Gove: Talks may go on till after Christmas

Do we really expect a deal before end of year deadline?

hopes to conclude an agreement, but talks may go on till after Christmas



realistically deadline is in days immediately after Christmas



EU may need to use provisional application of trade deal



wants to have bill before parliament agreed in both houses before January 1



if we can't get deal before December 31 and we will revert to WTO terms



if we don't get deal will still be conversations with EU



we will not go back into negotiations in search of full FTA

UK Minister Gove is on the wires saying: