UK's Gove: There is ample time to strike a deal with the EU

UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove, comments





We want the best possible trading ties with the EU

Yeah, four months is not exactly a whole lot of time to be honest. Especially when both sides are still "playing hard to get" at the moment, as they draw up conflicting red lines ahead of negotiations that will begin next month.





You can check out the full UK publication here . But the crux of the situation is that the EU wants a 'level playing field' with the UK in the deal, and that means wanting the UK to be more aligned to EU rules - something which Johnson has outright rejected.





And that's just the main issue with regards to trade, there's still other issues such as fisheries and services yet to be sorted out among other things.





Anyway, when one party comes into a negotiation with an opening stance of "I am going to walk away unless...", it usually doesn't end well.



