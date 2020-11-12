UK's Gove: We have shown a great degree of flexibility in Brexit negotiations
Gove stresses that the transition period will end on 31 December this year
- It is important the EU does the same
- Progress is being made in negotiations
- But there are still divergences
- EU needs to recognise that the UK is its sovereign equal
It is hard to believe that as Brexit negotiations are supposedly coming down to the wire, we're still continuing to hear more shop talk more than anything else. This continues to allude to the fact that talks in London this week aren't any different than in the past.
And here we are, expected to believe in some miracle next week. Then again, these "deadlines" have never been serious to begin with. It may well be a reasonable assumption to believe that they will extend it beyond 31 December on some fatuous technicality.