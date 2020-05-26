UK's Gove: We will meet the testing and tracing target set for 1 June

UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove, remarks

The tracing app is just one component

It could be hard to return to standing at the bar like in the "old days"

Could have outdoor hospitality at pubs, bars but with social distancing

The handling of the coronavirus in the UK continues to take all sorts of twists and turns, with the focus yesterday largely being on "the trial of Dominic Cummings" - proving to be yet another distraction to the whole pandemic situation.





That said, the fact that Cummings' own personal problem blew up to such an extent shows the amount of animosity and lack of confidence displayed by the government so far.



