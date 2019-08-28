UK's Grieve: Parliament could now move quickly to a vote of no-confidence

Comments by Tory lawmaker, Dominic Grieve

Reported move by Johnson is an attempt to govern without parliament

No-confidence motion is now more likely

Johnson's move makes it more difficult to give confidence to the government

Mind you, just last week Grieve mentioned that he doesn't want to put Corbyn into the No. 10 seat but if he wishes to stop a no-deal Brexit then there may be very little choice left. That is the main dilemma faced by those opposing the UK government currently.



