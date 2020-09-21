UK's Hancock: Any new virus measures will be different to first lockdown

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

This is a 'tipping point'

Any action will be different to last time

There are relatively few cases in schools and work

We can keep schools open Not really anything new on offer by Hancock with his remarks above. The government is under pressure to curb the spread of the virus in recent weeks, but are trying to do so while maintaining a setting that will not decimate the economy.





It is a tough balancing act but something's gotta give until the world gets more accustomed to living with the virus and the change to social normality.





In any case, if the situation does worsen in the UK, that may see a return of certain restrictions that could dampen the economic recovery and that is a negative for UK assets.