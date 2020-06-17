UK's Hancock: Dexamethasone helps us to turn the corner against the coronavirus

Further comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

We are winning the battle against this disease

The breakthrough is certainly a positive development, as it may contribute to reducing the mortality rate from the disease. But that may breed complacency and the spread of the virus remains an issue if things escalate and medical facilities start getting crowded again.





As for Hancock's remark on "turning the corner", I'm not so sure. It's a great discovery but it won't do much to change the fact that precautionary measures undertaken to reopen the economy have to stay in place for the most part.



