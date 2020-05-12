UK's Hancock: It is unlikely that big international holidays are going to be possible this summer

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The lack of global travel this year will be a major blow for many countries

Despite the possibility of borders reopening over the next few weeks/months, international travel is likely going to remain subdued for the most part.

I would imagine most countries would look to impose quarantine periods for incoming travellers, otherwise the risks of an undetected secondary outbreak will be rather high.

Not to mention the inconvenience of travelling during a period of a global health crisis, where all countries are still imposing some restrictive measures.

That's not exactly the kind of holiday most would have in mind I would say.
See here for global coronavirus case data

