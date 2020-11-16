UK's Hancock on Brexit: Our red lines have not changed
Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock
- If Johnson needs to speak to European counterparts, can do so via Zoom
- David Frost is the best point person for negotiations
- We are preparing for any outcome, with preference for a deal
The usual political posturing as we look forward to another round of negotiations in Brussels this week. There is some chatter that the "deadline" may be extended yet again, so just be mindful of the risks associated with that in the pound this week.