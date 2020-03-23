UK's Hancock: Ready to take more action on coronavirus

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK health minister, Matt Hancock

  • Decisions have not been taken on further measures
  • Nothing is off the table yet, don't want to prejudge the situation
ForexLive
The fear for the UK is that they are not doing enough to curb the virus outbreak as containment efforts feel a bit halfway between a proper lockdown and going with the so-called "herd immunity" proposal over the last few weeks.

