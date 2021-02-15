UK's Hancock says government hopes that the current lockdown is the last one

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

2/3 of care workers have been vaccinated

4/5 of NHS staff have been vaccinated The degree of restrictions will largely depend on the vaccine rollout but so far, things are progressing rather smoothly in the UK and that bodes well for a possible economic reopening (in a more meaningful way) ahead of the summer.

The optimism is also keeping the pound more perky in the major currencies space, with cable trading closer to 1.3900 today as buyers keep eyes on 1.4000.



