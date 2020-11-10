UK's Hancock: The central risk determinant in prioritising a vaccine is your age

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, remarks

The faster we can protect those most at risk, the easier life will get back to normal

Not going to put a date on when that will be

It will take some time to roll the vaccine out

There are many hurdles still

Will not deploy vaccine unless confident in its clinical safety

Hancock sheds some light on how the UK is going to proceed if and when a vaccine is ready to be rolled out across the country. The Pfizer news yesterday has certainly got everyone buzzing, but there are still many questions surrounding the timeline of things.





Prioritising those most at risk makes sense but if there isn't a sufficient enough supply for the masses, that may still impact consumer behaviour but arguably less so than now.



