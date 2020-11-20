UK's Hancock: There are encouraging signs that virus cases are starting to flatten
Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock
- Signs that lockdown is working
- The hope is for vaccinations to start before Christmas, but nothing is guaranteed
- It won't be a normal Christmas
Much like most of Europe, the daily cases in the UK aren't really growing at an increasing pace anymore. However, the base is still relatively high and easing restrictions at this stage risks undoing all the effort in the past month to reach the current plateau.