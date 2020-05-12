UK's Hancock: No cliff-edge end to furlough scheme, but we need to get the economy working again

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock





Virus reproduction rate is below 1.0, in the middle of 0.5 to 0.9

It is the responsibility of the employer to provide PPE in the workplace

In case you missed it, the government issued a dossier on the easing of restrictions yesterday here but it is still receiving mixed responses from the public.





To be fair, the government has been a little all over the place as of late. Remember the supposed five tests to ease lockdown restrictions ? That was outlined two weeks ago and to say that the UK has made stellar progress on all fronts would be a bit of a stretch.





However, with other countries starting to move away from lockdown, there is a sense of FOMO if you will for the UK government if they don't start acting quickly.





Health officials are still maintaining that the virus reproduction rate is at a manageable level - under the key threshold of 1.0 - but it's hard to really extrapolate from the figure because testing remains very much at a limited capacity outside of hospitals.





Let's hope that they are getting things done right, otherwise the potential backlash could be catastrophic in the coming weeks/months.



