Remarks by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock

Very proud that UK is the first country to authorise this vaccine

Will have the bulk of the rollout in the new year

Will start with the elderly, people in care homes and their carers

Hancock shedding some light on the vaccine rollout, but it mainly reaffirms that they will be distributing the early batches to frontliners and high risk groups first.





It may take some time before the vaccine reaches the mass public and while that could mean tighter restrictions may still persist, the market might not care too much considering the light at the end of pandemic tunnel is growing brighter.