UK's Hancock: We've been working on a winter plan for the economy since the summer
Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock
- We're determined economic support should continue
- We've been working on a plan since the summer, in case cases started to rise again
Some token remarks there by Hancock, mostly just trying to address public concerns. The key thing to watch today in the UK will be finance minister Rishi Sunak's plans on what will happen once the furlough scheme expires in October.
UK PM Johnson has promised a "creative and imaginative" solution to address concerns surrounding the labour market so let's see what Sunak will deliver later today.
If the market views Sunak's plans to be underwhelming, another trip lower for the pound could likely follow especially with cable looking vulnerable right now and trading just below 1.2700 and under key technical support levels.