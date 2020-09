UK's Hancock: We've been working on a winter plan for the economy since the summer

Comments by UK health secretary, Matt Hancock





We're determined economic support should continue

We've been working on a plan since the summer, in case cases started to rise again Some token remarks there by Hancock, mostly just trying to address public concerns. The key thing to watch today in the UK will be finance minister Rishi Sunak's plans on what will happen once the furlough scheme expires in October.





UK PM Johnson has promised a "creative and imaginative" solution to address concerns surrounding the labour market so let's see what Sunak will deliver later today.