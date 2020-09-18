UK's Health Secretary - Virus accelerating across the country

COVID-19 in focus for the UK





More measure brought in across North East of England

Virus accelerating across the country

Number of people in hospital doubling every 8 days

National Lockdown never off the table, but it is the last line of defence

Belgium took action, but they took action and it came down

Testing labs are working flat out











For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus GBP down a few ticks, but no alarm in the price action yet. One to watch

Matt Hancock when asked 'how close to a second UK lockdown?' replies, ' I cannot give you answer yet'.