UK's Health Secretary - Virus accelerating across the country

Matt Hancock when asked 'how close to a second UK lockdown?' replies, ' I cannot give you answer yet'.
- More measure brought in across North East of England
- Virus accelerating across the country
- Number of people in hospital doubling every 8 days
- National Lockdown never off the table, but it is the last line of defence
- Belgium took action, but they took action and it came down
- Testing labs are working flat out
Ok, things are accelerating in terms of cases in the UK. This adds to the German high case levels earlier and plays into the rising cases across Europe narrative.
GBP down a few ticks, but no alarm in the price action yet. One to watch