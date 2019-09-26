Brexit: Fear and loathing in Westminster
Via BBC's Laura Kuenssberg
Scenes in the House of Commons were pretty brutal yesterday as MP's from all sides of the house clashed. The deep Brexit divide between the UK population and the electorate is being played out large in what must surely be the end game of Brexit negotiations.
A time of deep political instability in the UK. Have a look here at BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg assessment of yesterday in Westminster. There are some good related links in the article too.