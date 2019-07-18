UK's Hunt: Momentum is towards me in Tory leadership contest

Comments by Tory leadership candidate, Jeremy Hunt





A 'gung-ho' approach towards Brexit risks triggering election

EU has never believed that a no-deal Brexit was a credible threat

No-deal Brexit would be a political, not economic decision

Says "we are much better prepared for a no-deal Brexit than we were before"

He's not throwing in the towel just yet but we all know who the odds-on favourite to win will be at this point. As for his Brexit approach, it's very much similar to Boris Johnson but we all know that can all change when either of them takes up the job at No. 10.





As for his final remark on Brexit preparation, I reckon it depends on who the "we" he is referring to. Politicians? Possibly. Businesses? No.



