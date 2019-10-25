UK's Javid says that government cannot take no-deal Brexit off the table

He is quite the talker today







ForexLive

I'm not sure if Labour can get behind that so as such, they may never get on board with an election motion if one is to be called.

Cable is down to session lows of 1.2833 currently on the headline here.





And I reckon that sort of sums up Johnson's election quandary as a whole. He wants to push through with an un-amended version of his Brexit deal but that means leaving open a "trapdoor" to a no-deal Brexit.