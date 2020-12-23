UK's Jenrick: I am still reasonably optimistic about a Brexit deal

Comments by UK housing secretary, Robert Jenrick





We are working through the serious issues

There is not yet sufficient progress

There is not yet a deal the PM thinks he can sign up to

The same old story we've been hearing for weeks and months on end, as the clock continues to tick down to the end of the transition period on 31 December.





The Guardian is also out with an update saying that Denmark has insisted to Barnier that the EU go no further than its offer from the weekend, though Barnier - and more importantly France - did not make that pledge.





That could be a sign that perhaps there is some room to maneuver but then again, we've been down this road one too many a time.



