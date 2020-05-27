UK's Jenrick on Cummings issue: Now is the time for us all to move on

Comments by UK housing minister, Robert Jenrick





Regardless of how lame his excuse was to justify his actions as being "reasonable", the fact that we are seeing this manifest in such a way is but a reflection of the poor impression that the UK government has given out in handling the virus crisis in the first place.







It is funny that opposition lawmakers say that this issue 'transcends politics' but yet insist that it can only be solved by Cummings resigning his political post as government adviser. As with all political agendas during this time, "never waste a good crisis".

The whole of UK politics has been engulfed by the issue of Dominic Cummings breaking lockdown restrictions, and the government going all out to defend him has certainly raised a lot of dissatisfaction and anger among lawmakers and the public as well.